Duterte no-show sa Araw ng Kagitingan event; Palasyo nagpaliwanag
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Apr 09 2021 09:13 PM
PatrolPh, Tagalog news, balita, TV Patrol, Rodrigo Duterte, Araw ng Kagitingan, kalusugan, Duterte health, Palasyo, Palace, Malacañang, public event, ECQ, holiday, Duterte heath speculation
- /video/news/04/09/21/bayanihan-e-konsulta-project-vp-robredo
- /news/04/09/21/ph-vaccine-drive-astrazeneca-suspension-fda
- /news/04/09/21/paghabol-chinese-missile-boats-bangkang-pinoy-west-ph-sea-iimbestigahan
- /overseas/04/09/21/countries-emphasize-importance-of-astrazeneca-shot-as-they-look-to-alternatives
- /news/04/09/21/pagbaba-antas-hawahan-covid-19-ecq-octa-group