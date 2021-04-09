Home  >  News

Duterte no-show sa Araw ng Kagitingan event; Palasyo nagpaliwanag

Posted at Apr 09 2021 09:13 PM

Matapos kanselahin ang kanyang lingguhang Talk to the People address, hindi muli nagpakita si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa publiko sa komemorasyon ng Araw ng Kagitingan ngayong Biyernes. Mabilis namang nagpaliwanag ang Malacañang at sinabing pinoprotektahan lamang ang kalusugan ng Pangulo mula sa banta ng COVID-19. Nagpa-Patrol, Pia Gutierrez. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 09 Abril 2021

