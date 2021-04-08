Sinovac can protect elderly from severe COVID-19, says vaccine expert panel

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA—The Philippines' vaccine expert panel said Thursday it was looking at the "whole picture" in recommending the use of Sinovac vaccine for elderly people.

"Malinaw na nakikita na nakaka-protect ito sa severe form of COVID. 'Yun ang importante sa ating mga may edad na," the group's head, Dr. Nina Gloriani, told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(It's clear it can protect from the severe form of COVID, that's what's important for the elderly.)

"Dumadami po ang kaso natin. Ang variants po dumating na. We are hoping na ma-reach natin ang herd immunity, kasi 'yun po ang sagot bukod sa pag-observe ng minimum health standards."

(Our cases are rising, the variants have arrived, we're hoping to achieve herd immunity because that is the solution aside from observing minimum health standards.)

The Philippines on Wednesday logged 6,414 new virus infections, bringing its total to 819,164 cases.

It is expected to reach 1 million cases by end of the month, according to OCTA.