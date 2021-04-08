ECQ in 'NCR Plus': 30,000 violators reported so far

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - Some 30,000 people have so far violated the enhanced community quarantine imposed in Metro Manila and 4 surrounding provinces, the Philippine National Police said Thursday.

PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Ildebrandi Usana said violations include people not wearing face mask and face shield, failure to observe social distancing, and mass gathering.

Others were also caught drinking in public and engaged in illegal cockfighting, he added.

"In general, what we have to ensure is that the people are compliant with the minimum health and safety protocols, social distancing included. That’s the reason out of our efforts, there are about 30,000 violators have already been caught," Usana said.

He reminded policemen that violators should not be arrested but instead given warning or made to pay fines required by local government units.

The capital region and the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal were placed under hard lockdown since March 29 to limit the movement of people amid sharp increase of COVID-19 cases. The quarantine measure has been extended until April 11.