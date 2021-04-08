Home  >  News

Civilian boat na may sakay na news team sa West PH Sea hinabol ng Chinese vessels

Posted at Apr 08 2021 08:54 PM

Hinabol ng mga barko ng China na armado ng missile ang bangkang sinasakyan ng ABS-CBN News team kahit na naglalayag ito sa West Philippine Sea at sa loob ng exclusive economic zone ng Pilipinas. Nagpa-Patrol, Chiara Zambrano. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 08 Abril 2021

