LPA rains trigger flooding in southern PH areas

Posted at Apr 07 2022 12:01 AM

Massive flooding due to rains brought by a low-pressure area inundates parts of southern Philippines. Hermel Tocmo tells us close to 2,000 families are affected in at least one province.—The World Tonight, ANC, April 6, 2022
