Kampanya Serye: Bakit hindi nababahala si Robredo sa sinasabi ng surveys?

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 07 2022 07:50 PM

Isang people's campaign ang nagtataguyod sa patuloy na laban ni Vice President Leni Robredo para sa pinakamataas na puwesto sa bansa. Sinabi ni Robredo na hindi siya hihinto o mababahala kahit na number 2 pa rin siya sa mga survey lalo't ganito rin ang kaniyang sitwasyon noong 2016. Nagpa-Patrol, Henry Omaga Diaz. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 07 Abril 2022

