Mga 'superspreader' party sa Boracay iniimbestigahan ng LGU

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 07 2021 01:45 PM

MAYNILA— Pinaiimbestigahan na ang mga umano’y “superspreader” na party sa isla ng Boracay sa Aklan. 

Ayon sa Municipal Health Office ng Malay, na sakop ang isla, may turista na pumuntang Boracay noong Marso at nagpositibo sa coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pagbalik ng Maynila. 

Napag-alamang dumalo ang turista sa isang party sa isla noong Marso 20 at nakasalamuha ang maraming tao. 

At ang mga dumalo sa party ay dumalo rin umano sa mga sumunod pang mga party, pero hindi umano nagsumbong ang ilan na may sintomas na pala sila. 

Noong Marso 11, aabot lang sa 12 active cases ang naitala sa bayan ng Malay, pero ngayon, umakyat na ito sa 81. 

Sa mga kaso, 35 ang nasa Barangay Balabag, habang 38 naman ang nasa Barangay Manocmanoc. 

Naka-enhanced community quarantine ang Barangay Balabag habang naka-surgical lockdown naman ang Barangay Manocmanoc hanggang Abril 14. 

Ayon pa sa Municipal Health Office, hindi sumunod ang ilang establisimyento sa health protocols kaya nagkaroon ng hawahan. 

Nanawagan naman ang Department of Tourism sa mga turista na sumunod palagi sa health at safety protocols. 

-- Ulat ni Jekki Pascual, Teleradyo, 7 Abril 2021

