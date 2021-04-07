Home  >  News

Analysts expect COVID-19 deaths in PH to remain high in coming days

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 07 2021 11:12 PM

Watch more in iWantTFC

Daily COVID-19 deaths in the Philippines are expected to remain high in the coming days following the record number of new fatalities on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the health department is ramping up testing capacity as infections continue to increase - The World Tonight, ANC, April 7, 2021
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   COVID-19   coronavirus   COVID-19 deaths   COVID-19 cases surge   DOH   Department of Health     