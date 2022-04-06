Home > News Bongbong Marcos still ahead of rivals with Leni Robredo gaining ground in Pulse Asia survey ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 06 2022 11:51 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The latest voter preference poll in the Philippines puts presidential bet Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and his running mate Sara Duterte ahead of their rivals by a wide margin. But the Pulse Asia survey shows Marcos' closest rival, Vice President Leni Robredo, is gaining ground. Sherrie Ann Torres has tonight's top story.—The World Tonight, ANC, April 6, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, Halalan 2022 Read More: Bongbong Marcos Leni Robredo Pulse Asia survey eleksyon elections presidential elections presidential survey latest Pulse Asia survey Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr. BBM /sports/04/06/22/pvl-coach-hails-de-guzmans-playmaking-in-creamlines-win/entertainment/04/06/22/abs-cbn-films-head-says-gma-network-collaboration-a-great-beginning/entertainment/04/06/22/sino-si-nico-matugas-sa-buhay-ni-anji-salvacion/life/04/06/22/miss-universe-ph-names-32-finalists-for-2022-pageant/sports/04/06/22/pvl-petrogazzs-soltones-doubtful-for-game-2-of-finals