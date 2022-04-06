Home  >  News

Bongbong Marcos still ahead of rivals with Leni Robredo gaining ground in Pulse Asia survey

Posted at Apr 06 2022 11:51 PM

The latest voter preference poll in the Philippines puts presidential bet Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and his running mate Sara Duterte ahead of their rivals by a wide margin. But the Pulse Asia survey shows Marcos' closest rival, Vice President Leni Robredo, is gaining ground. Sherrie Ann Torres has tonight's top story.—The World Tonight, ANC, April 6, 2022
