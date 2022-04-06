Home  >  News

Duterte seeks house-to-house inoculations to prevent vaccine wastage

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 06 2022 11:53 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

President Duterte pushes for house-to-house vaccinations to prevent wastage of COVID jabs. He also defends the volume of vaccines procured by the government amid the looming expiration of millions of doses. Vivienne Gulla tells us more.—The World Tonight, ANC, April 6, 2022
Read More:  Duterte   COVID   COVID jabs   house-to-house vaccinations   coronavirus   Covid vaccines   expiring Covid vaccines  