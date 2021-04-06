Home  >  News

Over 4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines expected to arrive in PH next month

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 06 2021 10:45 PM

The Philippine government faces delays in its goals to inoculate 70 million Filipinos against COVID-19 this year.

The pandemic task force official in charge of procuring vaccines points to global supply issues for the shortfall in doses received by the country. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 6, 2021
