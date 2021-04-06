Ilang health workers inihirit ang sapat na proteksiyon, benepisyo
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Apr 06 2021 07:21 PM
PatrolPH, Tagalog news, health workers, medical frontliners, Covid-19, Covid-19 surge, Sonny Angara, Bayanihan 2, Department of Health, TV Patrol, Sherrie Ann Torres
- /news/04/06/21/alamin-ano-ang-ivermectin
- /overseas/04/06/21/death-toll-from-flash-floods-in-indonesia-rises-to-128-with-72-missing
- /news/04/06/21/ilang-hotel-bilang-covid-19-treatment-facility
- /news/04/06/21/pamamahagi-ng-p1000-ecq-ayuda-sa-maynila-pinaplantsa-na
- /news/04/06/21/pulis-sugatan-matapos-pagbabarilin-sa-sultan-kudarat