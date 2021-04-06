Home  >  News

TV Patrol

Ilang health workers inihirit ang sapat na proteksiyon, benepisyo

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 06 2021 07:21 PM

Watch more in iWantTFC

Mabibigat na kuwento ng hirap ang ibinahagi ng ilang government health workers sa gitna ng pag-aalaga ng mga nagkakasakit ngayong pandemya. Hirit nila ang tamang proteksiyon at suporta. Nagpa-Patrol, Sherrie Ann Torres. TV Patrol, Martes, 6 Abril 2021

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   health workers   medical frontliners   Covid-19   Covid-19 surge   Sonny Angara   Bayanihan 2   Department of Health   TV Patrol   Sherrie Ann Torres  