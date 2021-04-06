Lockdown 'ayuda' distribution starts Wednesday; officials warned vs politicking

Watch more in iWantTFC

The distribution of aid for 22.9 million people under the toughest lockdown level in the greater Manila area will start on Wednesday, the interior department said, warning local authorities against using the aid program for politicking.

About 90 percent of local governments in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal— called collectively as NCR Plus— have received funds for the aid meant to help low-income residents cope with the enhanced community quarantine, said Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya.

"Bukas na bukas po ay magsisimula na ang ating pamimigay," he said in a televised public briefing on Tuesday.

(Our distribution will start tomorrow.)

Up to 4 members of a family could each get P1,000 worth of aid in cash or in kind, Malacañang earlier said.

The names, initials, photos or logo of local officials are banned from appearing on aid packages. They are also prohibited from hanging tarpaulins, distributing pamphlets or placing the aid in envelopes with their names, he said.

"Ito po ay ipinagbabawal sa ating batas. Magsasampa po ang DILG ng kaukulang kaso sa lahat ng mapapatunayang lumabag sa kautusang ito," Malaya said.

(Our law bans this. The DILG will file complaints against all those who are proven to violate this order.)

The list of beneficiaries, he said, should be posted in barangay halls and on the local government's social media pages.

A "grievance and appeals committee" will handle complaints about the aid, he added.



NCR Plus is under ECQ until April 11 to curb a surge in coronavirus infections. ECQ bans mass gatherings and non-essential movement, while allowing only select industries to operate at full on-site capacity.