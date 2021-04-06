Home  >  News

Doctors urge gov't to use hotels as COVID-19 hospital facilities

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 06 2021 10:09 PM

An official of the Philippines' pandemic task force supports the idea of temporarily using hotels as COVID-19 treatment centers.

The proposal is aimed at relieving the pressure on Metro Manila hospitals that have been overwhelmed by a surge in COVID-19 cases. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 6, 2021
