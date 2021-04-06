DILG says may file raps over death of curfew violator after exercise punishment

Watch more in iWantTFC

The interior department on Tuesday said it could file criminal and administrative cases over the death of a curfew violator who was allegedly forced to exercise as punishment in General Trias, Cavite.

Police allegedly forced Darren Manaog Peñaredondo to do some 300 repetitions of a "pumping exercise" last April 1, after he was caught buying water during curfew hours meant to stop a surge in coronavirus infections. Peñaredondo reportedly collapsed and later died.

The regional police and local government will look separately into the incident, said Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya.

"I wish to assure the public na kung may lalabas pong paglabag ang ating kapulisan dito sa nangyaring ito sa Cavite ay papanagutin po natin, sasampahan po natin ng kaukulang kasong administratibo at kasong kriminal," he said in a televised briefing.

(I wish to assure the public that if a police violation is found in what happened in Cavite, we will hold them accountable, we will file administrative and criminal cases.)

Metro Manila and surrounding Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal provinces are under enhanced community quarantine, the strictest of four lockdown levels, until April 11.