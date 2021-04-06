Home  >  News

Defensor claims not violating laws in promoting use of Ivermectin vs COVID-19

Posted at Apr 06 2021 10:01 PM

A Philippine lawmaker stirs up controversy with his offer to distribute the anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment.

Party-list Rep. Michael Defensor insists he is not violating any rules despite a notice by regulators that Ivermectin is a prescription drug which is not yet approved in the Philippines as human medicine. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 6, 2021
 
