Defensor claims not violating laws in promoting use of Ivermectin vs COVID-19

A Philippine lawmaker stirs up controversy with his offer to distribute the anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment.

Party-list Rep. Michael Defensor insists he is not violating any rules despite a notice by regulators that Ivermectin is a prescription drug which is not yet approved in the Philippines as human medicine. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 6, 2021

