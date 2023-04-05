Traffic still smooth on NLEX, SLEX on Wednesday morning

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Traffic remains smooth on both the North and South Luzon Expressways on Wednesday morning, tollway officials said Tuesday, as Filipinos are set to head home for their provinces during the celebration of the Holy Week.

Malacanang declared April 6-7 (Maundy Thursday and Good Friday) as regular holidays and moved Araw ng Kagitingan to April 10 (first Monday after Holy Week), meaning Filipinos have a 5-day long weekend from April 6-10.

"Sa ngayon masasabi po natin na wala pa pong pagdagsa ng ating mga motorista na bumibiyahe, in fact maiksi po yung ating mga pila ngayon dito sa ating mga cash lanes papasok dito... sa Balintawak atsaka Karuhatan," said NLEX Traffic Operations Department Head Robin Ignacio.

"Ngayon hong umaga medyo magaan naman ang traffic...ine-expect namin na kakapal yung traffic mamayang hapon," said SLEX spokesperson Raul Eduardo Romulo.

Both Ignacio and Romulo said lines in toll booths also remain manageable as of Wednesday morning.

Igancio said they are implementing free towing for some vehicles should any of them encounter problems on the road.

"Meron na po tayong ini-impkement na free towing umpisa kaninga 6am para sa mga Class 1, to the nearest exit po para mas mabilis po yung ating pag-clear ng incident," he said.

Ignacio added that they have improved their RFID stickers to make travelling more convenient for Filipinos.

"Malaking improvement na po yung ginawa natin sa system, nagpalit na rin po tayo ng mga sticker, yung brand ng sticker kaya makikita po natin tuloy-tuloy , mabilis po yung daloy sa mg RFID natin."

--TeleRadyo, 5 April 2023