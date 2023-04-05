Home > News DOJ indicts one of the alleged masterminds in Negros Oriental gov Degamo’s murder ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 05 2023 10:26 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Multiple murder cases are filed by the Philippine justice department against the long-time security aide of lawmaker Arnolfo Teves Jr. over the killing of provincial governor Roel Degamo. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 5, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Arnolfo Teves Jr. DOJ Department of Justice Roel Degamo Negros Oriental Degamo slay case /video/overseas/04/05/23/trump-pleads-not-guilty-to-34-criminal-charges-in-new-york/sports/04/05/23/ph-women-avoid-group-of-death-in-volleyball-draw/sports/04/05/23/filipinas-open-olympic-qualifying-bid-with-shutout-of-pakistan/sports/04/05/23/tnt-exec-insists-tropang-giga-not-underdogs-in-finals/news/04/05/23/nbi-raids-p50-m-worth-of-counterfeit-luxury-goods