DOJ indicts one of the alleged masterminds in Negros Oriental gov Degamo’s murder

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 05 2023 10:26 PM

Multiple murder cases are filed by the Philippine justice department against the long-time security aide of lawmaker Arnolfo Teves Jr. over the killing of provincial governor Roel Degamo. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 5, 2023
 
