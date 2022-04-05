Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - The Philippines has begun talks on its plan to donate COVID-19 vaccines to Myanmar and Papua New Guinea, the Department of Health said Tuesday.

Government has yet to finalize the number of vaccine doses and which brands will be donated, said Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

"We're finalizing the inventory, but definitely magpu-push through ang pagdo-donate (the donation will push through)," she told reporters.

"Nag-umpisa na po ang ating negotiation or arrangements or pakikipag-usap sa mga bansang ito. Magbibigay tayo ng information in the coming days."

(We've started the negotiation or arrangements or talks with these countries. We will give information in the coming days.)

The Philippines has so far distributed 172 million out of 244 million vaccine doses it has procured and received, according to data gathered by the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.

Government is working with vaccine manufacturers to extend the shelf life of COVID-19 jabs "based on updated scientific data," the National Task Force Against. COVID-19 said in a statement Monday.

"We will also continue and even intensify or innovate in the measures meant to increase coverage of both the primary series and booster doses and where needed, recommend that the Philippines donate excess yet viable doses as an international act of goodwill," the statement read.

The Philippines has so far fully vaccinated 66.2 million people. Some 12.2 million have received their booster shots as of Monday, according to Vergeire.

She said some 6.6 million or 75.9 percent of the elderly and 8.9 million or 93.2 percent of persons with comorbidities have received their primary series.

A million children ages 5 to 11 and some 9 million 12 to 17-year-olds have been fully vaccinated, she added.

The recently concluded special vaccination days in Cebu province, Cotabato City, Davao region, and Bangsamoro inoculated 90,039 individuals or 60 percent of its target, Vergeire said.