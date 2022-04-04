Home  >  News

DILG eyes proposing 6-month validity of COVID-19 vaccine cards

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 05 2022 12:29 AM

Authorities have been confronting the challenge of a low uptake of COVID-19 booster shots. An official, thus, proposed an expiration date for vaccine cards. – The World Tonight, ANC, April 4, 2022
