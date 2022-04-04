DILG eyes proposing 6-month validity of COVID-19 vaccine cards
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Apr 05 2022 12:29 AM
ANC, The World Tonight, DILG, COVID-19, coronavirus, COVID-19 vaccination, booster, vaccine cards
- /entertainment/04/05/22/bigbang-makes-long-awaited-comeback-with-still-life
- /life/04/04/22/finally-my-forever-maxine-medina-gets-engaged
- /sports/04/04/22/back-where-they-belong-uaap-teams-welcome-back-fans
- /news/04/04/22/another-bureau-of-customs-employee-shot-in-pasay
- /video/business/04/04/22/ph-shares-edge-up-ahead-of-release-of-ph-inflation-data