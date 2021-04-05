Home  >  News

WHO affirms commitment to deliver COVID-19 vaccines to PH

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 05 2021 11:27 PM

Watch more in iWantTFC

The Philippines' stockpile of AstraZeneca vaccines is running out, prompting the temporary suspension of elderly vaccinations in areas that have used up their initial supply of the British-made jabs.

Meanwhile, some mayors in Metro Manila receive their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine after they were classified as frontliners by the national government. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 5, 2021
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   AstraZeneca   COVAX Facility   WHO   World Health Organization   COVID-19 vaccine rollout  