PH warns of daily diplomatic protests over presence of Chinese vessels in West PH Sea

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 05 2021 10:46 PM

The Philippines' foreign affairs department called out the Chinese embassy for lying about the presence of hundreds of Chinese militia vessels in the West Philippine Sea and belittling the Philippines' defense chief.

A Philippine senator believes it's time for the country to strengthen ties with its allies who can help counteract China's aggressive moves. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 5, 2021
 
