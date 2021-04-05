Palace spokesman, who contracted COVID-19, told to wait 90 days for jab
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Apr 05 2021 11:38 AM
ANC, ANC Top, ANC Exclusives, Harry Roque, Philippines COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19 vaccine,coronavirus
- /entertainment/04/05/21/jc-santos-hopes-to-work-with-janine-gutierrez-again-after-dito-at-doon
- /overseas/04/05/21/tourism-first-phuket-in-mass-vaccination-drive-ahead-of-the-rest-of-thailand
- /sports/04/05/21/nba-lonzo-balls-long-range-shooting-lifts-pelicans-over-rockets
- /sports/04/05/21/football-man-city-win-to-keep-pace-with-wsl-leaders-chelsea
- /sports/04/05/21/football-atletico-dealt-another-title-blow-after-defeat-by-sevilla