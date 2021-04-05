Palace spokesman, who contracted COVID-19, told to wait 90 days for jab

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte's spokesman said Monday he needs to wait 90 days before he can get inoculated against COVID-19 after contracting the disease.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said he was given a slot at the Emilio Aguinaldo Elementary School in Quezon City due to his comorbidities.

"Because I tested positive, she said you have to wait 90 days before you are vaccinated," he told ANC's Headstart.

Roque recovered from the disease in late March. He was the fifth member of Duterte's Cabinet to contract the illness.