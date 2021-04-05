Metro Manila mayors agree to get COVID-19 jab

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - Metro Manila mayors have agreed to get inoculated against COVID-19 to boost their constituents' confidence, the head of the Metro Manila Council said Monday.

The national government has classified governors and local chief executives as frontliners in order to receive COVID-19 vaccines.

This, after several mayors were earlier asked to explain their inoculations despite not being prioritized.

Parañaque Mayor Edwin Olivarez, who heads the Metro Manila Council, said he has been scheduled for vaccination "this week."

"Kami pong lahat na 17 mayor ay pumapayag (magpabakuna) para mapakita din po namin ang confidence sa mga tao. Makikita po natin gumanda na ang kumpiyansa ng ating mag residente," Parañaque Mayor Edwin Olivarez told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(All of us 17 mayors have agreed to get vaccinated so we can show confidence to the public. You can see their confidence has increased.)

"Kung makikita po nila na ang mga mayor, gobernador ay magkakaroon ng vaccination, 'yun pong kumpiyansa ay lalong lalaki."

(If they can see mayors, governors vaccinated, that confidence will further grow.)