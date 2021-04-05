Home  >  News

TV Patrol

Ilang lugawan patok matapos mag-viral ang hulihan sa Bulacan

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 05 2021 08:24 PM

Iniutos na ng San Jose del Monte City sa Bulacan, kung saan nangyari ang pagtatalo ukol sa pagiging essential ng lugaw na nag-viral sa social media, na huwag harangin ang mga delivery ng pagkain kahit may curfew o dis-oras na ng gabi. Matapos naman ang viral na insidente, pumatok ang bentahan ng lugaw sa ilang establisimyento. Nagpa-Patrol, Jorge Cariño. TV Patrol, Lunes, 05 Abril 2021 

