Local govts may begin distribution of COVID-19 aid to NCR Plus residents: DILG

MANILA - Mayors are set to receive COVID-19 relief funds Monday for the weeklong enhanced community quarantine in NCR Plus, a Department of the Interior and Local Government official said.

Low-income families will receive a one-time cash or in-kind assistance worth a maximum of P4,000, said Undersecretary Bernardo Florece, officer-in-charge of the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

Mayors must have issued an executive order for the aid's distribution beforehand, Florece said.

"Ang importante lang naman dito meron silang executive order at pangalawa dapat napaskil ito sa conspicuous places sa barangay o sa kanilang website o social media account. Bago mamigay, dapat nakapost na ang listahan ng beneficiaries," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(What's important here is they have an executive order which should be posted in conspicuous places in the barangay or in their website or social media account. Before they distribute, the list of beneficiaries should be posted.)

When asked if there would be another government assistance for the extension of the ECQ in the bubble, Florece said the aid was for "one-time" only.

"Tinanong di natin 'yan kay Secretary Wendel Avisado ng DBM (Department of Budget and Management) ang sabi niya one-time lang ito kasi parang emergency relief assistance lang," he said.

(We also asked DBM Secretary Wendel Avisado this question and he said this was only for one-time as it's like an emergency relief assistance only.)

The assistance should not be used for politics, he reiterated. The public is urged to report local officials who will violate this, he earlier said.