Janssen nag-apply na ng EUA para sa kanilang COVID-19 vaccine

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 05 2021 07:50 PM | Updated as of Apr 05 2021 07:55 PM

Nag-apply na para makakuha ng emergency use authorization sa Pilipinas ang kompanyang Janssen para sa COVID-19 vaccine nito. Samantala, ubos na ang paunang supply ng AstraZeneca vaccine sa Navotas City kaya hinto muna ang pagbabakuna ng senior citizens sa lungsod. Nagpa-Patrol, Vivienne Gulla. TV Patrol, Lunes, 5 Abril 2021

