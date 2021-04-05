Expert flags 'inconsistent' reporting of COVID-19 deaths, bed occupancy in PH

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - A data analyst on Monday flagged the Department of Health's "inconsistent" reporting on COVID-19 related fatalities and hospital bed occupancy in the country.

ABS-CBN Data Analytics head Edson Guido said the Philippines reported single-digit daily deaths to over 100 in the past week.

"Pansin natin na medyo inconsistent 'yong reporting ng DOH in the past 6 days," he said.

(We've noticed that the reporting of DOH [in terms of deaths] in the past 6 days was slightly inconsistent.)

On March 29, the country logged 16 COVID-19 deaths, followed by 5 on March 30. The number then went up to 106 on March 31, 6 on April 1, 17 on April 2, 103 on April 3 and 2 on April 4.

The DOH had explained they had to verify their data from local government units and disease reporting units.

Guido also said there was seemingly conflicting reporting of occupancy rate of hospitals, particularly in Metro Manila.

On Sunday, the DOH reported that 78 percent of intensive care unit beds in NCR were filled, 70 percent of isolation beds were utilized and 60 percent of ward beds were occupied. Some 60 percent of ventilators were also in use.

"'Yong reports on the ground ay puno na sa Metro Manila at dinadala na sa ibang probinsiya," he said. "So, nakikita natin na parang may disconnect talaga sa deaths at sa bed occupancy na nire-report ng DOH sa nangyayari on the ground."

(The reports on the ground say [bed occupancy] in Metro Manila is full and [patients] were brought to other provinces. So, there seems to be a disconnect in terms of deaths and bed occupancy that the DOH is reporting from what's happening on the ground.)

Guido also expressed concern on the high positivity rate in the country, which has reached 25 percent. It means 1 in every 4 person tested for COVID-19 turned out positive.

The World Health Organization recommends a 5 percent positivity rate, an indicator that the spread of the virus is under control.