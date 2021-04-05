Home  >  News

DOH says spread of COVID-19 has not slowed down

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 05 2021 11:11 PM

The Philippine Health Department disputed a report by researchers that said the spread of COVID-19 in the capital region has slowed down.

Health officials attributed the decline in new infections to the limited operations of COVID-19 testing laboratories during the Holy Week. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 5, 2021
 
