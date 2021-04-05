Home  >  News

DOH: Huwag maging kampante sa artipisyal na pagbaba ng COVID-19 cases

Posted at Apr 05 2021 07:17 PM

Nagbabala ang Department of Health na huwag maging kampante kahit pa naitatalang bumababa ang bilang ng mga kaso ng COVID-19. Aabutin pa umano ng 2 linggo bago maramdaman ang epekto ng mas mahigpit na lockdown. Nagpa-Patrol, Raphael Bosano. TV Patrol, Lunes, 5 Abril 2021

