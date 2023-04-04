Bawal maligo dito: Tubig sa Baseco Beach madumi, di pwedeng languyin
Karen De Guzman, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Apr 04 2023 08:52 AM
Baseco, tondo, baseco beach, environment, pollution, coliform, tagalog news, teleradyo
- /spotlight/04/04/23/infertility-affects-1-in-6-who
- /overseas/04/04/23/turkey-mystery-baby-reunited-with-mother-after-earthquake
- /news/04/04/23/cbcp-urges-filipinos-to-pray-for-pope-francis
- /business/04/04/23/pc-retailer-upson-corp-lists-on-ph-stock-exchange
- /overseas/04/04/23/nasa-announces-crew-for-next-years-lunar-mission