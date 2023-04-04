Home  >  News

Bawal maligo dito: Tubig sa Baseco Beach madumi, di pwedeng languyin

Karen De Guzman, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 04 2023 08:52 AM

Mahigpit ang mga nagbabantay dito sa Baseco Beach para masiguro na walang lalangoy o magtatampisaw sa dagat. 

Sanib pwersa ang mga pulis, barangay tanod, at mga security guard ng Philippine Reclamation Authority para sawayin ang mga lalabag sa kautusan. 

Pagpasok pa lang ng kalye papuntang Baseco Beach, kaliwa’t kanan na ang mga paalala na hindi ligtas ang pagligo dito dahil sa fecal coliform level. 

Matatandaan na noon lamang nakaraang dalawang linggo, marami ang dumayo dito para lumangoy. Kaya naman doble ang paghihigpit ng mga awtoridad ngayon. 

Maaari namang mamasyal sa may dalampasigan ng Baseco Beach pero nililimitahan na nila ngayon ang mga tao para maiwasan na magsunuran ang ibang mga residente ng lugar. 

Samantala, apektado naman ang kabuhayan ng ilang mangingisda dahil sa dumi ng dagat. 

