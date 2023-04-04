Home > News Philippine shares close lower at 6,472 ahead of March inflation print release ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 04 2023 10:57 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine shares slumped to the 6,400 level on Tuesday amid investor jitters on Wednesday's March inflation print. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 4, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight PSEI Philippine Stock Exchange Index PH shares PH economy stock market /sports/04/04/23/ateneo-coach-almadro-not-giving-up-on-final-4-chase/video/business/04/04/23/finance-chief-diokno-not-bothered-by-opec-oil-production-cut/video/overseas/04/04/23/trump-in-new-york-ahead-of-historic-arraignment/video/news/04/04/23/maritime-authorities-find-basis-to-sue-sunken-tanker-owner/video/news/04/04/23/ph-identifies-4-additional-sites-for-us-military-use