Home  >  News

Philippine shares close lower at 6,472 ahead of March inflation print release

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 04 2023 10:57 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Philippine shares slumped to the 6,400 level on Tuesday amid investor jitters on Wednesday's March inflation print. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 4, 2023


 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   PSEI   Philippine Stock Exchange Index   PH shares   PH economy   stock market  