PH identifies 4 additional sites for US military use

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 04 2023 10:49 PM

Concern and criticism from the Chinese and from Philippine politicians over additional Filipino-American military facilities in the Philippines.

The US government insists the newly-announced sites will not lead to permanent bases in the country. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 4, 2023
