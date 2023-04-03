Mga pasahero sa Manila North Harbour matumal pa

Watch more on iWantTFC

MAYNILA - Mayroong dalawang biyahe ngayong araw dito sa Manila North Harbour Port at fully booked na ang isang biyahe papuntang Bacolod, Iloilo, at Cagayan.

Maluwag naman ang isa pang biyahe papunta naman ng Coron at Puerto Princesa, Palawan.

Ngayong Martes ng umaga, matumal pa ang mga pasahero dito sa pantalan. Karamihan din kasi ay nakasampa na kagabi sa mga barko papuntang Dumaguete, Dipolog, at Zamboanga.

Sa kanilang datos, nasa 271 pa lang ang mga pasahero papuntang Palawan na may kapasidad na 940.

Ayon sa boarding staff, tuwing Martes at Biyernes ang kanilang biyahe pa-Palawan kaya nahahati ang mga pasahero.

Samantala, higit 641 naman ang mga pasahero pa-Bacolod, Iloilo, at Cagayan.

At kahit mamaya pang alas dies hanggang tanghali ang biyahe, maaga nang nagtungo dito ang ilang pasahero para makaiwas sa abala tulad ni Mang Arnel na may dala pang aso at ni Aling Melba na may higit 100 kilo na bagahe.

Sa mga oras na ito, patuloy ang pagdating ng mga pasahero na babiyahe ngayong araw. Isinasapinal naman nila ang iskedyul bukas para sa mga uuwi ng Cebu at Cagayan.

Inaasahan naman ng Manila North Harbour Port na mas dadami pa ang kanilang mga pasahero sa darating na weekend.