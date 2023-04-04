Home > News PH maritime authorities find basis to file charges vs sunken tanker owner ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 04 2023 10:52 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine maritime authorities found probable cause to file charges against the owner of the sunken tanker whose oil leak has spread to several provinces. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 4, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight MARINA Oriental Mindoro MT Princess Empress oil spill Mindoro oil spill /news/04/04/23/cagayan-gov-argues-edca-sites-not-really-for-disaster-relief/sports/04/04/23/ateneo-coach-almadro-not-giving-up-on-final-4-chase/video/news/04/04/23/philippine-shares-close-lower-at-6472/video/business/04/04/23/finance-chief-diokno-not-bothered-by-opec-oil-production-cut/video/overseas/04/04/23/trump-in-new-york-ahead-of-historic-arraignment