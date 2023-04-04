Home  >  News

PH maritime authorities find basis to file charges vs sunken tanker owner

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 04 2023 10:52 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Philippine maritime authorities found probable cause to file charges against the owner of the sunken tanker whose oil leak has spread to several provinces. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 4, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   MARINA   Oriental Mindoro   MT Princess Empress   oil spill   Mindoro oil spill  