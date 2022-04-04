Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- The number of crimes in the Philippines, including murder, has increased after government eased coronavirus restrictions, the Department of the Interior and Local Government said Monday.

DILG Secretary Eduardo Año said the uptick in index crime seems to coincide with the placing of Metro Manila and other areas in the country under COVID-19 Alert Level 1.

“Ang ating total crime incident ng February ay 28,214. Kung titingnan natin sa Marso ay 29,798, so merong 5.61 percent na pagtaas,” he said.

“Kung titingnan natin yung index crime volume, from 2,726 ay naging 2,841 or nadagdag na 115,” he added.

Año said 995 cases of theft were recorded in March, up from 921 in February. There were 328 reported murder cases in March, compared with 292 from the month before.

There were also 386 cases of physical injury in March, an increase from the 336 such cases in February.

“Pati yung mga vehicular incidents resulting to homicide at physical injury and damage to property, medyo tumaas din,” Año added.

The official reminded the public to be careful when heading outside their homes.

“Ating papaalalahanan yung mga kababayan natin na mag-ingat at under Alert Level 1, dapat ay bantayan natin mabuti at tumwag kaagad sa mga authorities kung merong nagaganap na krimen,” aniya.

He also said that police visibility must be increased in order to further curb crime.

“Hindi naman siya masyadong mataas ‘no, pero dapat maging alerto tayo, mga (Philippine National Police) dapat lalo maging visible.”

--TeleRadyo, 4 April 2022