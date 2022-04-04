Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – More South Korean airline carriers are planning chartered flights to the Philippines, Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said Monday.

Puyat had recently visited Korea to meet with tourism stakeholders there.

“Marami nang nagpaplano ng chartered flights, kasi siyempre maluwag na silang pumunta dito…meron tayo T’way, Seoul Air, Jin Air, yun lahat sila gusto,” she said.

Puyat said South Koreans are keen on visiting Cebu, Boracay and the Clark Special Economic Zone in the Philippines.

“Lalo na Clark, excited sila kasi yung sa golf. Of course sa Boracay, sun and beach, kasama na din ang Cebu. Mahilig na talaga rin sila sa diving,” she added.

The official said that the Philippines has received 176,857 tourists since the country’s borders were opened to fully-vaccinated visitors on February 10.

Most of the tourists came from the United States, followed by Canada, the United Kingdom, and South Korea.

She noted, however, that more South Koreans are expected to visit the Philippines now that that their government is no longer requiring quarantine for their returning nationals.

--TeleRadyo, 4 April 2022