Gordon backs probe into Marcos family’s unpaid estate taxes

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 04 2022 10:40 PM

The chair of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee said he was open to calls for a probe into government's failure to collect billions in estate taxes from the heirs of the late Ferdinand Marcos. The senator who proposed the inquiry is confident there is still time to hold a hearing before the country's May polls. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 4, 2022
