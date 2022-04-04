Watch more on iWantTFC

President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday expressed doubt that Congress would pass an enabling law to restrict political dynasties.

In a speech in Batangas province, Duterte asked a husband and wife on their candidacies for the May polls.

"Magpalit-palitan lang kayo? You know, ako, ayaw ko man in the sense na if it were another setup or structure, mabuti man talaga ‘yang iba na naman. Dapat iba na," Duterte said after his inspection of an evacuation center.

(You will swap? You know, I don't like that in the sense that if it were another setup or structure, it's good if there's change. There should be a different one.)

"Pero kung if we dwell on the present structure crafted in the constitution, eh wala talagang mangyari. Walang enabling law na lulusot diyan sa Congress. Eh puro mag-asawa ‘yan, kundi ang anak, tapos party-list kanya pa," he continued.

(But if we dwell on the present structure crafted in the constitution, nothing will happen. No enabling law will pass through Congress. It's full of husband and wives, if not their children. And the party-list is also theirs.)

The constitution has an anti-dynasty provision, but this has not been implemented due to the absence of an enabling law.

The President acknowledged his daughter is running for vice president, while one of his sons is a vice mayor and the other is a lawmaker. All three children are also running for different positions in the upcoming elections.

"Ako, ayaw ko kasi anak ako ng mahirap. Lahat, lahat ng pumunta ng Mindanao, umalis sa bayan nila kasi naghahanap ng greener pasture. Kagaya ng tatay ko, mahirap man sila doon sa Danao, Cebu," said Duterte, whose father served as governor of Davao.

(I do not like that because I am the son of a poor man. Everyone who moved to Mindanao left their hometown because they were looking for greener pasture, like my father, who was poor when they were still in Danao, Cebu.)

"Pero wala man akong ano diyan sa ngayong setup kasi it’s allowed," continued the President.

(But I have nothing there because in the current setup, it's allowed.)



In 2018, former Comelec chairman Sixto Brillantes Jr. said the anti-dynasty provision in the Sangguniang Kabataan Reform law has already activated the Constitution's ban on political clans.

The law bans an individual within the second civil degree of consanguinity or affinity to any elected official to seek election or to be appointed to any position in the SK.

Brillantes said the SK Law's anti-political dynasty provision should be applicable to elective officials in other positions.