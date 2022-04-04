Home  >  News

PH migrant workers secretary to review deployment cap on healthcare workers

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 04 2022 10:43 PM

The secretary of the newly form migrant workers department wants to hit the ground running when it comes to addressing issues affecting overseas Filipino workers. That's even if the country's labor chief believes the agency has yet to become fully operational. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 4, 2022
