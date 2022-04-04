PH migrant workers secretary to review deployment cap on healthcare workers
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Apr 04 2022 10:43 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, migrant workers, labor, overseas Filipino workers, deployment cap, healthcare workers
- /video/news/04/04/22/gordon-backs-probe-into-marcoses-unpaid-estate-taxes
- /video/overseas/04/04/22/mass-graves-discovered-in-bucha-ukraine
- /news/04/04/22/bahagi-ng-eastern-samar-niyanig-ng-magnitude-41-na-lindol
- /news/04/04/22/rich-countries-must-pay-ph-other-nations-most-affected-by-climate-change
- /spotlight/04/04/22/nearly-entire-world-breathing-polluted-air-says-who