The Commission on Elections said on Monday it would decide on Thursday, April 7, on the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board's appeal to proceed with its fuel subsidy meant to help public transport drivers cope with a spike in pump prices.

The poll body is studying the LTFFRB's position paper for the program to be exempted from the election ban on the disbursement of public funds, said Comelec Commissioner George Erwin Garcia.

He said a recommendation would be submitted to the Comelec en banc on Wednesday and the decision would be announced the next day.



"‘Wag po kayong mag-alala, lalong-lalo na sa mga kababayan natin na driver ng pampublikong sasakyan at iyong mga umaasa sa fuel subsidy, kaagad po namin ‘yang aaksyunan. Hindi na po natin idi-delay ‘yan," Garcia said in a televised public briefing.

"Pero at the same time, titingnan po natin kung naging tama iyong naging petisyon, tama ba iyong procedure na gagawin ng LTFRB sa pamamahagi nitong mga fuel subsidy at paano ang implementasyon ng proyektong ito," he added.

(Do not worry, especially our compatriots who rely on the fuel subsidy, we will act on this immediately. We will not delay that. But at the same time, we will look at whether the petition was correct, whether the LTFRB's procedure in distributing the subsidy is correct and how this project will be implemented.)

The disbursement ban "is not designed to paralyze the operations of the government," Government Procurement Policy Board chairperson and Acting Budget Secretary Tina Rose Canda earlier said.

Instead, the prohibition aims "to insulate government procurement from political partisan activities, usually in the form of new projects, which are designed to influence the public" ahead of the May 9 polls, she said in a resolution last December.