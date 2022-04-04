Watch more on iWantTFC

Some 2,300 people have been arrested for violating the poll gun ban since January, the interior department said on Monday.

A poll body resolution prohibits bearing, carrying, and transporting firearms and other deadly weapons from Jan. 9 until June 8, 2022, which covers the election period, "unless authorized" by the Comelec.

The police and military have set up "close to 5,000" checkpoints to implement this ban, said Interior Undersecretary Epimaco Densing.

"As of the last report ng ating kapulisan, mayroon nang mahigit-kumulang 2,300 ng ating kababayan na hinuli po at inaresto dahil po sila ay nag-violate ng election gun ban," he said in a public briefing.

(As of the last report of our police, around 2,300 of our compatriots have been apprehended and arrested because they violated the election gun ban.)

"Sa ating mga kababayan na nakikinig ngayong araw, sana po huwag ho kayong magdadala ng iyong mga baril kung wala po itong exemption mula sa Commission on Elections. Otherwise, kayo po ay huhulihin at ikukulong," added the public official.

(To our compatriots listening today, please do not carry guns if you have no exemption from the Commission on Elections. Otherwise, you will be arrested and jailed.)

Meanwhile, Densing reminded local officials of this week's deadline to set up transition teams that will ensure a smooth turnover of responsibilities after the May elections.

"Mandatory ito... Mayroon na kaming pinalabas na memorandum circular and they have until April 7 para mabuo lahat ng mga local governance transition teams sa buong Pilipinas," he said.

(This is mandatory. We have issued a memorandum circular and they have until April 7 to form local governance transition teams across the entire Philippines.)