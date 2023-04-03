Home  >  News

PITX deploys more buses heading to Bicol region

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 03 2023 11:43 PM

The annual Holy Week exodus is underway in the Philippines.

This report looks at the situation in the country’s major transport hubs. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 3, 2023
