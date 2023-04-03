Home  >  News

Mga bibiyahe sa Semana Santa pinaalalahanan kontra akyat-bahay

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 03 2023 08:32 PM

Nagpaalala ang pulisya sa mga nagpa-planong mag-out-of-town ngayong Semana Santa, lalo't kadalasang dumarami ang mga biktima ng akyat-bahay sa panahong ito. Gaya na lang sa Quezon City, kung saan nilooban ang bahay ng mag-asawang doktor. Nagpa-Patrol, Zyann Ambrosio. TV Patrol, Lunes, 3 Abril 2023

