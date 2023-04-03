Home  >  News

Relatives mourn 2 Filipino-American US Army personnel killed in chopper crash

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 03 2023 11:49 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Relatives mourned the deaths of two Filipino-American servicemen in last week’s crash of US Army helicopters in Kentucky. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 3, 2023
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   US Army   Kentucky   Kentucky chopper crash  