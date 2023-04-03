Home  >  News

Ilang brgy sa Imus, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, et al apektado ng water interruption

Posted at Apr 03 2023 09:38 AM

MAYNILA -- Inabisuhan ng Maynilad ang ilang barangay ng Imus City, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Parañaque at Pasay City na magkakaroon ng arawang pagkaantala sa tubig mula April 1 hanggang April 16 dahil sa ongoing facility maintenance sa Putatan Water Treatment Plants.

Nlilinis anila ang mga filter ng kanilang planta dahil sa pagpasok ng malabong tubig.

May nag-iikot naman na mobile water tankers ang Maynilad para maghatid ng potable water sa mga apektadong lugar. May mga stationary water tanks na rin na naka-install sa iba’t ibang lugar.

Pero nangangamba pa rin ang mga apektadong residente ng Barangay San Antonio sa Parañaque City lalo na sa panahon ngayon ng tag-init.

Reklamo rin nila ang tumatagas na tubig sa kanilang lugar na nagdudulot ng pagbaha sa harap ng pinupwestuhan ng kanilang negosyo.

Paliwanag naman ng Maynilad, magbabalik ang normal nilang operasyon oras na matapos ang paglilinis ng naturang filters sa kanilang planta.

Sinabi rin ng Maynilad na ang paglilinis ng septic tank ay libre dahil kasama ang serbisyong ito sa binabayaran ng kanilang mga kostumer.

Maaring bisitahin ang official Facebook page ng Maynilad para sa kumpletong listahan ng mga barangay na apektado ng water interruption. 

--TeleRadyo, 3 April 2023
