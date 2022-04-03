Home > News Pilipinas Debates 2022: Presidential candidates sinagot ang tanong tungkol sa West Philippine Sea ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 03 2022 10:21 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Sinagot nina Norberto Gonzales, Ernesto Abella, at Isko Moreno-Domagoso kung paano makukumbinsi ang mga bansa sa ASEAN na magkaisa para mapigilan ang militarisasyon ng Tsina sa West Philippine Sea, sa ikalawang presidential debate ng Commission on Elections, ang “PiliPinas Debates 2022: The Turning Point.” Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Halalan 2022, Halalan partners Read More: Halalan 2022 PiliPinas Debates 2022 Comelec national elections presidential debate president presidente PiliPinas Debates 2022 highlights eleksyon Leni Robredo Ka Leody De Guzman Isko Moreno Ernie Abella Bert Gonzales Faisal Mangondato Ping Lacson Manny Pacquiao Jose Montemayor presidential elections 2nd Comelec debate Leni Robredo Ka Leody De Guzman Isko Moreno Ernie Abella Bert Gonzales Faisal Mangondato Ping Lacson Manny Pacquiao Jose Montemayor West Philippine Sea China PH-China relations arbitral ruling foreign affairs DFA foreign policy /sports/04/03/22/coach-k-says-goodbye-as-north-carolina-downs-duke/sports/04/03/22/dwight-less-toyama-wins-other-pinoys-suffer-loses-in-bleague/video/news/04/03/22/pilipinas-debates-2022-dapat-na-bang-buwagin-ang-party-list-system/video/news/04/03/22/pilipinas-debates-2022-robredo-gonzales-de-guzman-sinagot-ang-tanong-sa-mga-balimbing/sports/04/03/22/limitless-denies-tnt-anew-rules-leg-5-of-pba-3x3