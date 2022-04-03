Pilipinas Debates 2022: Presidential candidates sinagot ang tanong tungkol sa West Philippine Sea

Watch more on iWantTFC

Sinagot nina Norberto Gonzales, Ernesto Abella, at Isko Moreno-Domagoso kung paano makukumbinsi ang mga bansa sa ASEAN na magkaisa para mapigilan ang militarisasyon ng Tsina sa West Philippine Sea, sa ikalawang presidential debate ng Commission on Elections, ang “PiliPinas Debates 2022: The Turning Point.”