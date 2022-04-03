Home  >  News

Pilipinas Debates 2022: Presidential candidates sinagot ang tanong tungkol sa renewable energy

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 03 2022 10:55 PM

Sinagot nina Leody De Guzman, Leni Robredo, at Ernesto Abella kung paano mapapalaganap ang paggamit ng renewable sources of energy, sa ikalawang presidential debate ng Commission on Elections, ang “PiliPinas Debates 2022: The Turning Point.”
