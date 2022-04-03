Home > News Pilipinas Debates 2022: Presidential candidates sinagot ang tanong tungkol sa renewable energy ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 03 2022 10:55 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Sinagot nina Leody De Guzman, Leni Robredo, at Ernesto Abella kung paano mapapalaganap ang paggamit ng renewable sources of energy, sa ikalawang presidential debate ng Commission on Elections, ang “PiliPinas Debates 2022: The Turning Point.” Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Halalan 2022, Halalan partners Read More: Halalan 2022 PiliPinas Debates 2022 Comelec national elections presidential debate president presidente PiliPinas Debates 2022 highlights eleksyon Leni Robredo Ka Leody De Guzman Isko Moreno Ernie Abella Bert Gonzales Faisal Mangondato Ping Lacson Manny Pacquiao Jose Montemayor presidential elections 2nd Comelec debate Leni Robredo Ka Leody De Guzman Isko Moreno Ernie Abella Bert Gonzales Faisal Mangondato Ping Lacson Manny Pacquiao Jose Montemayor renewable energy climate change climate justice energy power environment /sports/04/03/22/jaja-scores-12-as-saitama-sweeps-himeji/video/news/04/03/22/pilipinas-debates-2022-gaano-kahalaga-ang-karapatang-pantao/news/04/03/22/presidential-bets-push-for-reforms-to-curb-corruption/video/news/04/03/22/pilipinas-debates-2022-presidential-candidates-sinagot-ang-tanong-tungkol-sa-west-philippine-sea/sports/04/03/22/coach-k-says-goodbye-as-north-carolina-downs-duke