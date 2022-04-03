PiliPinas Debates 2022: Presidential candidates sinagot ang tanong tungkol sa food security

Watch more on iWantTFC

Sinagot nina Jose Montemayor Jr., Manny Pacquiao, at Faisal Mangondato kung paano masisigurong napapangalagaan ang nutrisyon ng mga Pilipino lalo na ang mahihirap, sa ikalawang presidential debate ng Commission on Elections, ang “PiliPinas Debates 2022: The Turning Point.”