PiliPinas Debates 2022: Korapsyon, dulot ng kahinaan ng tao o sistema?

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 03 2022 09:31 PM

Sinagot ng mga presidential candidate kung kahinaan ba ng tao o sistema ang sanhi ng korapsyon sa pamahalaan, sa ikalawang presidential debate ng Commission on Elections, ang "PiliPinas Debates 2022: The Turning Point."

Halalan 2022, Halalan partners

Read More: Halalan 2022 PiliPinas Debates 2022 Comelec national elections presidential debate president presidente PiliPinas Debates 2022 highlights eleksyon 2nd Comelec presidential debate corruption good governance transparency people empowerment Leni Robredo Ka Leody De Guzman Isko Moreno Ernie Abella Bert Gonzales Faisal Mangondato Ping Lacson Manny Pacquiao Jose Montemayor presidential elections